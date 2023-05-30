Court: Arizona can expunge more marijuana convictions

The Arizona Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday the state can expunge sale-related marijuana offenses after a petition to expunge such a crime was denied.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that more marijuana-related convictions are potentially eligible for expungement under the state's new laws.

After voters legalized marijuana in 2020, Arizona's law enforcement agencies initiated the process of expunging prior convictions that involved possessing marijuana.

The following crimes were listed as being eligible for Arizona's expungement process:

Possessing, consuming or transporting 2.5 ounces or less of marijuana, of which not more than 12.5 grams was in the form of marijuana concentrate.

Possessing, transporting, cultivating or processing not more than six marijuana plants at the individual’s primary residence for personal use.

Possessing, using or transporting paraphernalia relating to the cultivation, manufacture, processing or consumption of marijuana.

The state petitioned to expunge a citizen's 2014 conviction for solicitation to commit possession of marijuana for sale. But the court rejected the petition, finding that the state's new law did not allow for sale-related offenses to be expunged.

The issue came down to the difference between possessing marijuana for personal use and possessing marijuana for sale.

The appellate court vacated the lower court's ruling, concluding that Arizona's laws allow for sale-related marijuana offenses to also be expunged when they otherwise satisfy the statute’s eligibility requirements.

The judges ordered for the expungement petition to be granted.

Reclaim Your Future, a state-funded expungement effort that provides free legal help for Arizonans, said Tuesday's ruling offers greater clarity on which offenses qualify for expungement.

“Today’s decision is a great embodiment of the will of the Arizona voters who elected to undo the harms caused by the over-policing of marijuana laws,” said Martin Hutchins, program manager of Reclaim Your Future.

The organization said the court's ruling could positively affect the lives of thousands of Arizonans who still have a marijuana-related conviction on their record.

