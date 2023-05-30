Man shot after 'confrontation' with QuikTrip security, police says

The shooting happened Tuesday morning near Cactus Road and Interstate 17, Phoenix police said.

PHOENIX — A man was shot after a "confrontation" with convenience store security in north Phoenix, a representative with the Phoenix Police Department said.

Officers were called to a QuikTrip near I-17 and Cactus Road around 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday for reports of a shooting.

Police found the man with multiple gunshot wounds, and first responders took him to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses at the scene said that the man had been in an argument with a security guard at the store, who then drew their weapon and fired at the man.

Investigators are working to learn more about what led up to the shooting at this time. Police have not disclosed the identities of the man or the guard involved in the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

