PD: Suspect in custody after deadly shooting in South Phoenix

Police said officers responded to a shooting call at 14th Street and Broadway Road just after 7:05 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in South Phoenix Wednesday night.

Police said officers responded to a shooting call at 14th Street and Broadway Road just after 7:05 p.m.

When officers arrived, police said they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers also spoke to another man on scene who was identified as the shooter. He was detained and had no injuries, according to Phoenix police.

The shooting victim deceased on scene, authorities said.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting. The victim and suspect are not being identified at this time.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. You can remain anonymous

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.