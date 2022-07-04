At least 3 dead after shooting at a home in Surprise

Surprise police said several people were taken to hospitals for treatment and at least three of those people have died.

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Three people died and several others were injured after a shooting at home in the Phoenix suburb of Surprise, authorities said Monday.

Surprise police said officers were called out to the scene late Sunday night.

They said several people were taken to hospitals for treatment and three of the victims died. Four others have been hospitalized.

Police said some sort of altercation at the home led to gunfire.

Suprise police have identified the three deceased victims as:

Carl Dinora, a 38-year-old male

Conrradito Ochoa Navarro, a 41-year-old male

Jason Hunt, a 46-year-old male

It was still unclear Monday if all of the victims were shot or injured in some other manner and whether the shooting suspect was in custody.

"At this time, investigators believe that this incident was isolated to the single residence and all involved individuals have been accounted for," police said Monday. "We have no reason to believe there is any threat to the community at large."

Suprise police ask that anyone with any information about the incident to contact (623) 222-4000, or 623-222-TIPS (8477) or by emailing CrimeTips@surpriseaz.gov.

Up to Speed