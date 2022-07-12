Tempe police searching for suspect in violent robbery

Police say the suspect shot the victim on May 17 near Knox and Kyrene roads.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Tempe police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in a violent robbery on May 17.

The victim was robbed and shot by the suspect near Kyrene and Knox roads. A second suspect was seen driving a silver or gold Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Both suspects were described as young Hispanic males, about 5'7'' tall, between the ages of 18 and 25.

One of the suspects was wearing a black "Diamond Supply Co." t-shirt and carrying a black backpack. The other suspect was wearing jeans, a white t-shirt, and a black ski mask.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Tempe police at 480-350-8311.

SEEKING THE PUBLIC'S ASSISTANCE. Do you recognize this guy? We need your help getting this violent individual off the street. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Tempe Police Department at 480 350-8311. We appreciate the help! pic.twitter.com/CRdFgyxsTq — Tempe Police (@TempePolice) July 12, 2022

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.