Teen arrested in connection with April 2020 homicide

18-year-old Kennon Grover is facing charges for murder and armed robbery.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police developed probable cause to arrest 18-year-old Kennon Grover in connection with a homicide that happened in April 2020.

On April 6, 2020, police responded to a shooting in the area 1st Avenue and Roosevelt Street in Phoenix. When they arrived, they located a victim with a gunshot wound, police said.

The victim was identified as Delfino Picazo, 59. He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.