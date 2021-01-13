Teen arrested in connection with April 2020 homicide

PHOENIX — Phoenix police developed probable cause to arrest 18-year-old Kennon Grover in connection with a homicide that happened in April 2020.
On April 6, 2020, police responded to a shooting in the area 1st Avenue and Roosevelt Street in Phoenix. When they arrived, they located a victim with a gunshot wound, police said.
The victim was identified as Delfino Picazo, 59. He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.
On Tuesday, detectives developed cause to arrest Grover. He is facing charges of armed robbery and murder, police said.