Man arrested after 1-year-old dies of fentanyl overdose

Terrance Rowe was arrested on Tuesday after his 1-year-old son died as a result of fentanyl poisoning from pills easily accessible in the home, police say.

PHOENIX — A man was arrested on Tuesday after an investigation into his 1-year-old son's fentanyl overdose death in October.

On Oct. 28, officers arrived at Terrance Rowe's house for a call that a child was barely breathing. When they arrived, officers found the child unresponsive and cold to the touch, police said. He was transferred to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

During the child's autopsy, the medical examiners concluded that the cause of death was fentanyl intoxication.

Officers interviewed Rowe, who was on the scene. He said that he and the child had fallen asleep on the couch and when he woke up the child was limp, police said.

During the initial investigations, two pills were easily visible in front of the couch, police say. They had the label M30 which are oxycodone pills, typically made with fentanyl, police said.

More pills were discovered in a drawer by the couch. Rowe denied any knowledge of the pills in the home, police said.

After the search of the house, officers obtained a warrant to seize Rowe's cell phone which showed him negotiating prices for two large quantities of pills on Oct. 9 and Oct. 17, police said.

Rowe's roommate spoke with police and admitted to knowing that Rowe sold fentanyl pills to make money from the home. He said Rowe always kept them in the drawer next to the couch, police said.