Man arrested in connection with homicide in Phoenix

The shooting happened on Tuesday morning and the victim was pronounced dead on the scene, police say.

PHOENIX — A man was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a shooting homicide near 40th Avenue and Van Buren Street in Phoenix.

On Tuesday around 9:15 a.m., police responded to a shooting call. When they arrived, they located a gunshot victim, later identified as 47-year-old Ronald Like, police said.

Like was pronounced dead on the scene.

On Wednesday, police arrested Michael Richardson in connection with the homicide.

Richardson is facing charges of murder, misconduct involving weapons and a felony warrant.