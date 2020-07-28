Four months after a Mesa mother was found dead, her family remembers her as they wait for justice

Melissa Valenzuela, a mother of three boys, was found dead about a week after she went missing back in mid-March.

MESA, Ariz. — Four months after a Mesa mother was found dead her family is still waiting on a resolution in her case.

Melissa Valenzuela would have been 35-years-old on Monday.

“She was a vibrant, vivacious woman and she loved everybody, she was celebratory of everybody’s accomplishments around her,” Jessica Valenzuela, Melissa’s sister said.

“She was very active in the community as far as loving and caring for everyone,” Ricky Lopez Ramirez, Melissa’s Boyfriend said.

The mother of three boys was found dead about a week after she went missing back in mid-March. In late April, Mesa Police arrested four women for kidnapping Melissa.

Ever since then, Lopez Ramirez said it hasn’t been easy on the family and Melissa’s three boys.

“Things have been difficult but we’re holding up, praying to God for strength through everything through all of this,” Lopez Ramirez said.

“Nothing is normal about missing Melissa and her not being here,” Jessica Valenzuela said.

Looking forward, they wait on a resolution in her case as Mesa Police continue investigating her death, and the four women face kidnapping charges.