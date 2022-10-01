Man arrested after stealing, using credit cards he stole from gym lockers in Mesa

A man in Mesa was arrested on Friday after stealing personal property out of gym lockers and using stolen credit cards.

MESA, Ariz. — A man was arrested on Friday after being connected to a series of gym locker burglaries in Mesa over the past month.

Gregory Freeman, 39, is accused of breaking into at least 6 gym lockers at two EōS Fitness locations in Mesa and stealing credit cards between September 28 and October 28, the Mesa Police Department said.

Police say Freeman used the stolen credit cards at various locations between Mesa and Tempe. In total, he allegedly stole 11 credit cards and used them eight times.

One of the victims encountered the suspect in the locker room prior to his locker being burglarized. The victim was able to positively identify Freeman, police said.

During the investigation, police were able to identify Freeman as a member of the club.

Freeman is facing multiple charges including burglary, theft of a credit card and fraudulent use of a credit card.

