Scottsdale police arrest 2 more for May riots, bringing total to 55

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Two more suspects have been arrested in connection to the raucous scene in Scottsdale earlier this year that left multiple stores smashed and looted.

Video of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis sparked nationwide protests, including in Arizona. During a march in Scottsdale on May 30, a portion of the crowd separated and broke into shops at Scottsdale Fashion Square.

Stores reported major damage and tens of thousands of dollars in lost merchandise. The event prompted Gov. Doug Ducey to issue a week-long curfew across the state.

The two latest suspects accused of taking part are Jordan Burns, 21, and 27-year-old Raymus Joseph Bryant.

Burns is accused of trafficking stolen property, theft, and trespassing. While Bryant was arrested for burglary.