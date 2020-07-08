6 more arrested for Scottsdale Fashion Square looting, riot in May

Scottsdale police say a total of 53 people have now been arrested for the incident, and investigators are continuing to search for more suspects.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Another six people were arrested this week in connection to the looting and riots in Scottsdale at the end of May that ended with tens of thousands of dollars of merchandise looted from stores.

A march against racial injustice escalated, violently, after a portion of the group broke off and raided Scottsdale Fashion Square shops on May 30.

Scottsdale police say the newly arrested suspects are:

Jesus Sierra,19, arrested for burglary and trespassing

Lanay Bailey,19, arrested trafficking stolen property

Joseph Michael Garcia, 33, was charged with trafficking stolen property

Serenity Mansfield,19, arrested for burglary and trafficking stolen property

Keanu Yazzie, 24, arrested for burglary and trafficking stolen property

Jose Ramos, 20, arrested for theft

The event spurred Gov. Doug Ducey to declare a statewide curfew that lasted over a week. The protests since then remained peaceful, with many marchers denouncing the looters.

Scottsdale police say a total of 53 people have now been arrested for the incident, and investigators are continuing to search for more suspects.