Protesters return for third night in Phoenix over law enforcement killings

PHOENIX — People in the Phoenix area returned for the third day of protests after a Minneapolis man’s death at the hands of a police officer sparked outrage across the U.S.

In huge demonstrations across the country, protesters are calling for justice after the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes.

Protesters in Phoenix were also calling for answers after a DPS Trooper shot and killed a man in an incident on Memorial Day.

Though the demonstrations in Phoenix began peacefully enough Thursday and Friday, both nights ended in destruction and arrests.

Phoenix leaders asked citizens for Saturday night to go differently, urging them in an afternoon news conference to refrain from violence.

“We are going to offer people the opportunity to leave and disperse because we want that to happen, but when we see damage that we saw yesterday, I won't tolerate that today, so we're gonna be a little bit more proactive," Williams said Saturday.

Hundreds of people gathered with signs outside Phoenix City Hall Saturday evening. They began marching toward the Phoenix Police Department building around 8:30 p.m.

As they circled the building, they chanted a number of statements including, "No justice, no peace," and "F--- the police."

Several protesters crowded against the barrier separating them from officers outside the police headquarters. Many of them were shouting at the officers and filming them with their phones.

Police made an announcement over the loudspeaker asking protesters to clear the area of Adams Street around 9 p.m. Several of them backed up with their hands up as police lined up with their shields and advanced down the street.

One group of protesters broke off and headed toward the state capitol.

Another group of protesters headed toward Interstate 10, where Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers were waiting.

The protests remained peaceful, however. No arrests have been made Saturday night.