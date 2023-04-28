'I am ashamed': Driver expresses remorse for killing 3 teens in Glendale before sentencing

Carlos D. Gonzalez pleaded guilty to three counts of manslaughter for a fatal 2021 crash in Glendale that killed three young adults.

GLENDALE, Ariz — The driver who caused a deadly Glendale crash in 2021 that killed three young adults was sentenced Friday to 16 years in prison.

Carlos D. Gonzalez, 24, pleaded guilty to three counts of manslaughter for a traffic collision that occurred on Aug. 25, 2021 near 83rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

At the time of the crash, police said Gonzalez had run a red light at a speed of more than 80 mph.

Gonzalez's vehicle struck a car that had three teenage passengers. The victims who were killed have been identified as 18-year-old Ariyanna Alexus-Savina Parsad, 19-year-old Jazmine Esperanza Marquez, and 18-year-old Kiyvon Corlion Martin.

In the courtroom on Friday, Gonzalez said he was remorseful for his actions and the heartache he's caused to the victims' families.

"I am ashamed for the tragedy that I caused," he said. "If I could take back that night, I would in a heartbeat."

The defendant was sentenced to 16 years for each count of manslaughter. The sentences will run concurrently with each other.

