Glendale police arrest red-light runner who allegedly killed 3 teens

Carlos D. Gonzalez has been taken into custody for a fatal collision in August that killed three teenagers. Police say he ran a red light before hitting the victims.

The Glendale Police Department has arrested the driver accused of running a red light and causing a collision that killed three teenagers.

Carlos Daniel L Gonzalez surrendered to police Wednesday for charges related to a fatal crash that occurred on Aug. 25 near 83rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Police said Gonzalez ran a red light at a speed of 82 mph and was allegedly under the influence of tetrahydrocannabinol.

The car Gonzalez allegedly hit had three teens inside it. One teen died at the scene and two more died at the hospital.

The victims have been identified as 18-year-old Ariyanna Alexus-Savina Parsad, 19-year-old Jazmine Esperanza Marquez and 18-year-old, Kiyvon Corlion Martin.

The defendant was booked into the Maricopa County jail on multiple charges of second-degree murder.

