Gilbert PD recommends manslaughter charges for driver involved in crash that killed Sheriff Lamb's son

Police recommend the 21-year-old driver be charged with manslaughter for a crash that killed Sheriff Mark Lamb's son, granddaughter, and the son's fiancé.

GILBERT, Ariz. — The driver accused of causing a fatal crash that killed Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb's 22-year-old son and 11-month-old granddaughter is facing multiple charges of manslaughter, Gilbert police said Friday.

Cooper Lamb and his fiance, 20-year-old Caroline Patten, were killed after their vehicle was hit near Elliot Road and Cole Drive on Dec. 16, 2022. The couple's young daughter was also in the car.

Cooper and the baby died at the scene and Patten later died from her injuries.

Police said Friday they're recommending manslaughter charges for 21-year-old Brian Alexander Torres, the other driver, for recklessly causing the fatal collision.

Investigators determined Torres was speeding down Elliot Road at about 70 mph before hitting Cooper Lamb's vehicle. Torres' blood alcohol content level was 0.03, police said, and THC was detected in his blood.

Police will be submitting three counts of manslaughter, a Class 2 felony, against Torres to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

