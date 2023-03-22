Police: 7-month-old unborn child dies after crash in Phoenix

A driver is facing manslaughter and DUI charges after a collision that harmed a pregnant woman in Phoenix.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — A Valley driver has been arrested on suspicion of causing a collision that resulted in the death of an unborn child.

Leslie Yeager, 39, is accused of hitting another vehicle near 9th Street and Grovers Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

A pregnant passenger in the other vehicle was taken to the hospital for serious injuries and her 7-month-old unborn child did not survive, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Yeager allegedly left the scene of the crash and was later apprehended by investigators.

Court records show that officers allegedly smelled alcohol coming from the suspect.

Police said Yeager could be facing charges of manslaughter and DUI.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.