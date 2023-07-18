Prescott Valley police warning residents about home warranty scam

Police said residents should not contact the company or send them any money.

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — Police are warning residents about a new scam targeting Prescott Valley homeowners, according to authorities.

The Prescott Valley Police Department said residents are receiving notices in the mail from “Home Warranty Services” saying “Town of Prescott Valley” is their lender in an attempt to collect money from them.

But police said this is a scam.

"The Town of Prescott Valley is not sending out these notices and is not endorsing this company," according to police.

For more information, you can contact the Prescott Valley Police Department at (928) 772-9267

