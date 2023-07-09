Woman rescued after falling in hole in Prescott Valley

Authorities said the woman fell into the 7-foot hole while checking her mail.

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — A woman was rescued after falling into a hole in Prescott Valley Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Central Arizona Fire and Medical said the woman fell into the 7-foot hole while checking her mail near Coyote Springs Road and Mummy View Drive.

A fire crew "performed a technical rope rescue" to get the woman out of the hole, according to authorities.

After being pulled from the hole the woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment. An update on her condition is not available.

This morning, emergency crews responded for an elderly female trapped in a 7’ hole in the area of Coyote Springs Road... Posted by Central Arizona Fire and Medical on Sunday, July 9, 2023

