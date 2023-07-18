Prescott Valley PD: Community seeing rise in counterfeit jewelry sales

Prescott Valley police have received several recent reports in which sellers have scammed people out of their money with counterfeit jewelry.

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — Members of the Prescott Valley community are being targeted by criminals passing off fake jewelry as the real thing, according to police.

The Prescott Valley Police Department said it had received several recent reports in which sellers have scammed people out of their money with counterfeit jewelry.

"These deceptive practices not only defraud consumers but also contribute to illegal activities, such as fraud and money laundering," police said.

Police said these are some signs to look for when purchasing jewelry.

Unrealistically Low Prices: If a deal appears too good to be true, it likely is.

Poor Quality and Craftsmanship: Counterfeit jewelry often exhibits inferior quality and craftsmanship, such as loose stones, uneven settings, or improper engravings.

Lack of Proper Hallmarks: Authentic jewelry is specific hallmarks or stamps indicating the metal type, purity, and sometimes the manufacturer.

Suspicious Sales Venues: Be wary of individuals selling jewelry on street corners, in parking lots, or through unverified online platforms

Absence of Documentation: Genuine jewelry often comes with certificates of authenticity or receipts

For questions or to report incidents related to the sale of fake jewelry, please contact the Prescott Valley Police Department at (928)772-9261 or visit the website. You can also contact Yavapai Silent Witness is 1-800-932-3232.

