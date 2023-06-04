Have you seen this bear? Prescott Valley police looking for brown-colored bear seen near grocery store

The bear was seen early Sunday morning in the underdeveloped Lynx Creek Area, Prescott Valley police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — There's a bear wandering around the Lynx Creek area of Prescott Valley, and police are asking the public to be aware of their surroundings and report any further sightings.

The bear, a black bear with brown-colored fur, was seen in the neighborhoods around the Prescott Valley Safeway near Florentine and Lake Valley roads.

It has since reportedly moved into the underdeveloped Lynx Creek area south of State Route 69.

Police ask that anyone who sees the bear call the department at 928-772-9267. If you see the bear, do not approach it.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

A brown bear was sighted early Sunday morning in the neighborhoods surrounding the Safeway store. The bear has moved... Posted by Prescott Valley Police Department on Sunday, June 4, 2023

While black bears typically live in most forest, woodland, and chaparral habitats according to the United State's Forest Service, they can start associating people with food and wander into urban environments.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."