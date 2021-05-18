Prescott man sentenced to 100 years for 2019 kidnapping, sexual assault of teen

The Yavapai County Attorney's Office said David Walker Littlehale, 37, was found guilty April 8 of kidnapping, sexual assault and tampering with physical evidence.

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video aired in 2019

A Prescott man was sentenced last week to 100 years in state prison for the 2019 kidnapping and sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.

The Yavapai County Attorney's Office said David Walker Littlehale, 37, was found guilty April 8 of kidnapping, sexual assault and tampering with physical evidence.

The jury also found several aggravating factors, including two prior felony convictions, and Littlehale was on felony probation at the time of the crimes, the county attorney's office said.

Prescott police said the 15-year-old was walking home from Prescott High School in October 2019 when she was forced into a car driven by Littlehale.

He sped away, driving her to his home while physically assaulting her, police said.

At the home, police said, Littlehale prevented the girl from leaving and physically and sexually assaulted her multiple times, seriously injuring her face and eye.

Police said the girl physically resisted Littlehale and was able to escape the home. She ran to a nearby home and hid.

Littlehale was sentenced to 20 years in prison for each count of sexual assault and kidnapping, consecutive time, and four years on the Tampering charge, concurrent time, the county attorney's office said.

Littlehale was a registered sex offender at the time of the crime.

Police said Littlehale had been a part of the Sex Offender Accountability Program, which requires sex offenders to undergo routine verifications and be in contact with police officers.

Up to Speed