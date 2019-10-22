PRESCOTT, Ariz. — A 15-year-old girl is recovering after a registered sex offender allegedly kidnapped her, beat her and sexually assaulted her, according to Prescott police.

Police said the girl was walking in the area of Ruth and Whipple streets Friday afternoon when she was forced into a car driven by 36-year-old David Littlehale.

He sped away, driving her to his home while physically assaulting her, police said.

At the home, police said, Littlehale prevented the girl from leaving and assaulted her multiple times, seriously injuring her face and eye.

Police said the girl physically resisted Littlehale and was able to escape the home. She ran to a nearby home and hid, evading Littlehale as he pursued her, police said.

The girl hid in the home until the residents arrived and found her hiding there.

Police said Littehale was taken into custody after a standoff with officers.

The girl was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries and released the same night. She continues to recover from her injuries in her parents' care.

Littlehale was booked into the Yavapai County Jail on charges of kidnapping, sexual assault and aggravated assault.

Police said Littlehale had been a part of the Sex Offender Accountability Program, which requires sex offenders to undergo routine verifications and be in contact with police officers.

Littlehale had been verified through this program, and a police officer confirmed his address as recently as August, police said.

