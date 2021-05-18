3 men found dead in Gila Bend canal

Their deaths are not believed to be suspicious, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

GILA BEND, Ariz. — The bodies of three men were found in a Gila Bend canal over the weekend, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said the bodies were discovered by an irrigation department employee near the Paloma canal near Interstate 8 and Paloma Road on Sunday.

Their deaths are not believed to be suspicious MCSO said.

The cause of death for all three of the men is still under investigation, but MCSO said there’s no sign of foul play.

The men have not been identified.

MCSO didn’t say what the men were doing or if they were traveling together.

Deputies say that the U.S. Border Patrol does not handle these cases, and the investigation has been turned over to MCSO.

