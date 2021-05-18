Mother found dead; 3 children found alive at Phoenix apartment

Phoenix police say the woman's death is being investigated as a homicide. Her three kids were found at the home unharmed.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department say a homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in her home on Monday. The woman's three young children were found at the home as well, but all three were unharmed and safe.

Police say officers responded to an apartment near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road for a welfare check on Monday evening after a report that two children were crying on the porch of an apartment.

Officers found the two unsupervised toddlers outside the apartment. Inside the apartment a woman was found dead with "obvious signs of trauma," police said.

An infant child was also found inside the apartment. Police say the woman killed was the mother of the three kids.

The children were taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons and they have been released and are in good condition.

Police are calling the woman's death a homicide and detectives are working to determine what led to the killing.

No suspect information is available and police say the investigation is ongoing.

