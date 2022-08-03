Peoria police seek help identifying vehicle thief

Peoria Police Seek Assistance in Locating Vehicle Theft Suspect The Peoria Police AZ is currently conducting an investigation reference a vehicle theft from this past weekend and is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the vehicle and individuals involved. On July 29, around 3:00AM, a white 2022 GMC Sierra 4 door pickup truck was stolen from a residential driveway near 20400 N. 93rd Avenue, Peoria. The pickup truck was bearing a temporary Arizona registration of AZ: 959261B. The homeowner provided video surveillance, which shows the suspect vehicle a white tow truck type vehicle with a black tool compartment on the passenger side, back into the driveway of the residence, hook the vehicle up and then drive away with the victim’s pickup truck. The owner of the vehicle did not give permission to anyone to take the vehicle, and is current on payments. Below are screenshots of the video footage. The suspect vehicle did not have any logos, markings, or phone numbers listed on it. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, the tow truck involved or the individuals involved they are encouraged to contact Peoria Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. #PeoriaPDAZ #Peoriapoliceaz #Peoriaaz