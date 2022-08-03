Peoria police seek help identifying vehicle thief

PEORIA, Ariz. — Authorities are asking for the public's help locating the person or persons responsible for stealing a pickup truck from a Peoria home this past weekend.
The Peoria Police Department said the white 2022 GMC Sierra 4-door pickup truck was stolen from a home near 91st Avenue and Beardsley Road around 3 a.m.
The homeowner provided video footage to police which shows the suspect vehicle, a white tow truck type vehicle with a black tool compartment on the passenger side, back into the driveway of the home, hook the vehicle up, and then drive away with the truck.
The truck has a temporary Arizona registration of AZ: 959261B.
Police said the owner of the vehicle did not give permission to anyone to take the vehicle and is current on payments.
If anyone has any information regarding this incident, the tow truck involved, or the individuals involved, they are encouraged to contact Peoria police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
See surveillance video of the incident in the video player below.
Silent Witness:
Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.
The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.
Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.
Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.
Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.
