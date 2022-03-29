5 stolen cars recovered after chop shop busted in Phoenix

After an investigation, troopers raided a property this month near Lincoln Street and 31st Avenue.

PHOENIX — A suspected chop shop operation in West Phoenix was broken up by DPS troopers, leading to the arrest of two men and the recovery of several stolen cars.

After an investigation, troopers raided a property near Lincoln Street and 31st Avenue on March 16 and found five stolen cars, a trailer and a small amount of drugs.

Authorities recovered the following vehicles

2012 Dodge Charger

2000 Chevrolet pickup truck,

2012 Chevrolet pickup truck,

2006 Chevrolet pickup truck

2006 Chevrolet Tahoe

The last two vehicles were already in the process of being broken up into parts.

DPS said Martin Valencia and Marco Guzman ran the illegal operation and both were arrested for multiple charges.

Valencia, 48, already had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for a felony crime and faces additional drug charges.

Multiple agencies helped DPS with the investigation.

--Detectives Recover Five Stolen Vehicles & Utility Trailer in Suspected Phoenix Chop Shop--

Read more ➡️: https://t.co/hLD8HWoVgc#AZTroopers #CourteousVigilance pic.twitter.com/jj8cintibK — Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) March 29, 2022

