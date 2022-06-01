3 dead, 6 more injured in fatal car crash near ASU West Campus in Phoenix

Officers believe that one vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed when it collided with another vehicle trying to make a left-hand turn, police said.

PHOENIX — A two-car collision has resulted in the death of three people in Phoenix near Arizona State University's West Campus, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Six other people, including four teenagers, have been transported to the hospital in varying states of condition, the city's fire department said. Officials do not know the ages and sexes of those who died.

Investigators believe one vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed when it collided with another vehicle trying to make a left-hand turn, police said. It's unknown which vehicle those who were transported to the hospital were in.

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12News for the latest information.

