3 dead, 6 more injured in fatal car crash near ASU West Campus in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A two-car collision has resulted in the death of three people in Phoenix near Arizona State University's West Campus, the Phoenix Police Department said.
Six other people, including four teenagers, have been transported to the hospital in varying states of condition, the city's fire department said. Officials do not know the ages and sexes of those who died.
Investigators believe one vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed when it collided with another vehicle trying to make a left-hand turn, police said. It's unknown which vehicle those who were transported to the hospital were in.
This is a developing story. Tune in to 12News for the latest information.
Driving Safety Tips:
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.
"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.
ADOT's suggestions include:
- Don’t speed or drive aggressively
- Never drive while under the influence of substances
- Avoid distractions while driving
- Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same
- When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over
- Stay extra aware in work zones
- Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous
"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.