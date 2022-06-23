Tolleson officer injured after pinned by suspect in stolen vehicle

The officer was transported to the hospital with injuries to the leg and ankle, officials said.

TOLLESON, Ariz. — A Tolleson police officer is recovering after being injured during a high-risk traffic stop Thursday afternoon.

Police said around 4:15 p.m., officers spotted a stolen vehicle at a Circle K near 91st Avenue and Van Buren Street. When officers tried to process the vehicle, the driver got back into the car and attempted to flee the scene.

Police said the suspect's vehicle rammed a Tolleson police vehicle, pinning one of the officers in the door frame of his vehicle.

The suspect took off eastbound from the Circle K and struck a passing vehicle on 91st Avenue, police said. The suspect was immediately taken into custody by other responding Tolleson police units.

Officials said the vehicle on 91st Avenue had four adults inside who suffered minor injuries.

The officer, a 5-year veteran of the Tolleson Police Department, was transported to the hospital with injuries to the leg and ankle. He is currently listed in stable condition.

The officer and suspect’s names are not being released at this time.

