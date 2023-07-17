Phoenix officer shot in 'ambush' attack is back on patrol

Phoenix police officer Morgan Bullis was attacked in late March. The department says she's back in action.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police officer Morgan Bullis, who was shot in the line of duty in an "ambush-style" attack in March, has made a full recovery and is back on patrol.

The city's police department announced her recovery on Monday and shared a welcome-back video on their Twitter page.

Bullis was shot once in the hip by 29-year-old Joseph Lopez while responding to reports of a car crash. Lopez allegedly fired several shots at Bullis in her patrol vehicle. She was also struck in the face by bullet fragments, police said.

Bullis was released from the hospital later in March and is "excited to be serving her community once again," police said.

After being shot in the line of duty, Officer Morgan Bullis is back on patrol and excited to be serving her community once again. Welcome back, Officer Bullis! 👮 💙 #MotivationMonday#PhoenixPolice#PHXPD#PHXPolice pic.twitter.com/qkM230jsVq — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) July 17, 2023

