American Red Cross seeking volunteers as number of house fires climbs across Arizona

The organization says it's helped more than 600 Arizonans impacted by fires from mid-June to mid-July.

PHOENIX — In recent weeks, fire departments across the Valley have been busy battling blazes at buildings, homes, and apartments.

Phoenix fire crews have responded to nearly 30 house fires in less than two weeks during the month of July.

“It’s definitely been a peak in the amount of fires that we’ve had to battle in the last six weeks,” said Captain Rob McDade with Phoenix Fire.

But after the sirens are silenced, the flames fizzle out and crews wrap up their hoses, another team has also been hard at work helping people pick up the pieces from what could be the worst day of their lives.

“We let them know that we are going to be there for them,” said American Red Cross volunteer Ken Edelblute.

“The first thing we want to do is let people know that things are going to be okay,” he said.

Edelblute is a seven-year volunteer with the organization and said he’s covered about 400 house fires during his time as a volunteer.

The former firefighter and healthcare worker said that he’s seen an increase in the number of house fires, that he and his fellow volunteers have responded to in recent weeks to help victims left without a place to stay.

“Many of the fires that we’re responding to are multi-family housing units. In some cases, we’re responding to two a day. In some cases, we’re responding to as many five in a day,” Edelblute added.

The American Red Cross told 12News, from mid-June to mid-July volunteers with the agency have helped more than 600 fire victims in Arizona.

"The volunteers are critical to helping victims of disasters find shelter, provide resources, and aid and other critical needs to help begin the road to recovery,” the organization said.

“We can always use more volunteers,” Edelblute said.

For him, more help is always appreciated to help share the load as volunteers help more fire victims.

Edelblute is ready and willing to help anytime the phone rings.

"It's a difficult situation. When it's all said and done, I feel good knowing I was able to be there to help the people get back on their feet.”

If you're interested in helping out, you can visit redcross.org/volunteer.

