Phoenix police officer taken to hospital following 'critical incident'

Traffic will be restricted near 9th and Atlanta avenues, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

PHOENIX — A Phoenix police officer was taken to the hospital Friday morning following an incident near 9th and Atlanta avenues.

The agency has not yet provided specific details about the incident but indicated that traffic in that area will be restricted for some time. Citizens are also encouraged to avoid this area.

The Phoenix Law Enforcement Association said the injured officer was shot.

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives are responding to this incident, according to a post published by the agency on Twitter.

This is a developing story and updates will be published as they become available.

Phoenix Police are investigating a critical incident in the area of 9th Avenue and Atlanta Avenue. PIO will be responding, scene is still active avoid the area. Officer has been taken to the hospital.



Traffic restrictions will be in place all around the neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/6LwCm7eI7c — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) March 24, 2023

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

12News on YouTube