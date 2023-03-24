Phoenix police officer taken to hospital following 'critical incident'

PHOENIX — A Phoenix police officer was taken to the hospital Friday morning following an incident near 9th and Atlanta avenues.
The agency has not yet provided specific details about the incident but indicated that traffic in that area will be restricted for some time. Citizens are also encouraged to avoid this area.
The Phoenix Law Enforcement Association said the injured officer was shot.
Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives are responding to this incident, according to a post published by the agency on Twitter.
This is a developing story and updates will be published as they become available.
