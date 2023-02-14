Bureau of Land Management searching for suspects accused of vandalizing dinosaur tracks

The tracks, which lie on the Arizona-Utah border, were recently vandalized with graffiti, Bureau of Land Management officials said.

COLORADO CITY, Ariz. — Authorities are searching for the people accused of vandalizing a set of dinosaur tracks near the Arizona-Utah border. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is offering a cash reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

According to a release from BLM, the Moccasin Mountain Dinosaur Tracksite was recently vandalized with graffiti and carvings.

The world-class paleontology site contains hundreds of tracks set into the stone from several different species, including multiple kinds of dinosaurs.

Located in a Navajo sandstone wash, the tracksite is just southwest of Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park in Utah, a few miles south of the Arizona border east of Colorado City.

The bureau says that despite surviving for millions of years, the tracks are fragile and easily damaged. They ask that the public not try to remove graffiti and other vandalism seen at the sites.

The @BLMUtah will offer a reward for information that leads to the identification and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for vandalism within the Moccasin Mountain Dinosaur Tracksite. Read more: https://t.co/NcptfBssrS. pic.twitter.com/iUxS20kkZq — Bureau of Land Management Utah (@BLMUtah) February 14, 2023

“We have a shared stewardship to protect public lands for the protection, preservation and enjoyment of future generations,” said Paria River District Manager Harry Barber. “We take acts of vandalism seriously, and it is important that those responsible are held accountable.”

After paint, carving, and objects were found on the site, the bureau is offering a $2,000 reward for information on the suspected offenders.

If you have any information concerning this vandalism, please contact BLM Law Enforcement at 435-644-1215 or 435-690-9573.

For more information about this site, visit https://www.blm.gov/visit/moccasin-mountain-dinosaur-tracksite.

