Former Mesa cop charged with endangerment, prosecutors say

Former Officer Kaylon Hall has been charged with two counts of endangerment for a traffic stop that occurred on July 2, 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

MESA, Ariz. — A former Mesa police officer has been charged with two counts of endangerment for allegedly firing his gun at a fleeing vehicle, prosecutors said.

A grand jury has recently indicted Kaylon C. Hall for a traffic stop the former officer was involved in on July 2, 2022.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office said Hall allegedly fired two shots at a vehicle he had pulled over as the motorist drove away.

A review board later determined that Hall's actions during the traffic stop broke several department policies, according to the Mesa Tribune.

“As County Attorney, I will hold those who break the law accountable. An individual’s profession does not impact decision-making in my office when deciding if criminal charges are warranted," County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said in a statement.

A charge of endangerment is classified as a Class 6 felony.

News Release: Indictment Issued Against Former Mesa Police Officer, https://t.co/5csckU49Pb pic.twitter.com/eMWfQoZd09 — MaricopaCounty Atty. (@marcoattorney) February 10, 2023

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

A Maricopa County Grand Jury has indicted former Mesa Police Officer Kaylon Hall for two counts of Endangerment, a Class 6 Dangerous Felony, for an incident that occurred on July 2, 2022.*During a traffic stop, Hall fired two shots from his service weapon at a vehicle he had pulled over as the vehicle drove away.

“As County Attorney, I will hold those who break the law accountable. An individual’s profession does not impact decision-making in my office when deciding if criminal charges are warranted," County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said in a statement.