Former Mesa cop charged with endangerment, prosecutors say

MESA, Ariz. — A former Mesa police officer has been charged with two counts of endangerment for allegedly firing his gun at a fleeing vehicle, prosecutors said.
A grand jury has recently indicted Kaylon C. Hall for a traffic stop the former officer was involved in on July 2, 2022.
The Maricopa County Attorney's Office said Hall allegedly fired two shots at a vehicle he had pulled over as the motorist drove away.
A review board later determined that Hall's actions during the traffic stop broke several department policies, according to the Mesa Tribune.
“As County Attorney, I will hold those who break the law accountable. An individual’s profession does not impact decision-making in my office when deciding if criminal charges are warranted," County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said in a statement.
A charge of endangerment is classified as a Class 6 felony.
The community's trust in our criminal justice system can only be achieved if those sworn to serve and protect are held accountable when criminal acts occur," said County Attorney Rachel Mitchell.