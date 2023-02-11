Recognize this truck? Police looking for driver who struck, killed juvenile in west Phoenix

Phoenix police said the deadly incident happened Saturday at about 5 p.m. near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — Authorities are asking for the public's help locating a driver who struck and killed a juvenile in west Phoenix Saturday night.

Phoenix police said the deadly incident happened Saturday at about 5 p.m. near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road.

The juvenile was found lying in the roadway in critical condition when officers arrived, police said.

The Phoenix Fire Department arrived and rushed the victim to the hospital, where they died from injuries.

The suspect vehicle was driving northbound on 67th Avenue when it hit the victim, who stepped off the sidewalk, police said.

The suspect vehicle is described as a four-door lifted maroon or faded red colored truck with a chrome strip across the door. It was last seen driving away from the scene, north on 67th Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish Speakers).

🚨 WANTED 🚨



A juvenile was struck and killed just after 5pm by this truck in the area of 67th Ave. & Thomas. The truck is described as a maroon, or faded red, 4-door pickup truck with a chrome strip. The truck was last seen heading northbound on 67th Ave. pic.twitter.com/8K7I9KDaoy — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) February 12, 2023

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.