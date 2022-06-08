Police searching for suspect after man shot, killed in central Phoenix

Officers searched the area for anyone matching the description, but no suspects were found.

PHOENIX — Police are looking for a suspect who shot and killed a man after an altercation in a central Phoenix neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

The Phoenix Police Department said officers were called to the area of 22nd Avenue and Heatherbrae Drive around 7:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. The man was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries, police said.

After the shooting, police said the suspect left the area on foot. Officers searched the area for anyone matching the description, but no suspects were found.

Police said this is an active investigation. If anyone has information, please contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers).

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.





