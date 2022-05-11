U.S. Navy sailor from Arizona shot and killed in Milwaukee suburb while trying to help woman

Authorities said a U.S. Navy sailor from Eagar was killed while trying to help a woman in Wisconsin on Mother's Day.

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A U.S. Navy Sailor from Arizona died while doing what the Navy trains those enlisted to do—saving others.

Phoenix O. Castanon, 19, from Eagar, Arizona was shot and killed Mother's Day morning while attempting to help a woman in a Milwaukee suburb, officials said.

Castanon was found on the road with a gunshot wound just before 3 a.m. in West Allis, Wisconsin.

The West Allis Police Department said Castanon was in the area of South 84th Street and West Becher Street with some women he knew.

While walking down the road, one of those women was approached by an unknown man driving in a vehicle. The man started talking to the woman and scared her, police said.

The woman then ran to another vehicle that Castanon was in. Officials said Castanon got out of his car and approached the man. The two exchanged words before the man allegedly shot Castanon, police said.

The man fled the area and Castanon died at the scene, officials said.

Authorities are still looking for the suspect who was described as having shorter dreadlocks and being between 5'7" and 5'11" tall.

Castanon was ranked as a Gunner's Mate and enlisted in the Navy last year. He received the national defense service medal.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 414-302-8000.

