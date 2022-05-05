Man arrested for allegedly killing Apache Junction woman after she filed an order of protection

Police say the victim obtained a protective order against Ulises A. Cruz Peraza a few months before he allegedly murdered her.

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. — A Valley man has been apprehended in California after he allegedly murdered an Apache Junction woman earlier this week.

Ulises A. Cruz Peraza is accused of fatally shooting 28-year-old Maria Guadalupe Godinez Ramirez on May 1 and then fleeing the state to Los Angeles before authorities detained him on Wednesday.

The victim had been in a relationship with Peraza and obtained an order of protection against him in December, according to the Apache Junction Police Department.

Ramirez called 911 on Sunday after she had been shot. Officers found her in a vehicle on Old West Highway near Colt Road. She died at the hospital a short time later.

Peraza's car was seen leaving the scene of the shooting after Ramirez had been shot, police said.

