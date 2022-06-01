Man shot, killed while driving on I-17 being investigated as homicide, police say

Officers responded to the scene after a car drove into a ditch near the exit ramp of Interstate 17 and Thunderbird, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was reportedly shot and killed while he was driving on Interstate 17, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Officers responded to the scene after reports of a car crashing into a nearby ditch, the department said.

Investigators say they believe the victim, who has yet to be identified by police, was driving northbound on I-17 when he was shot. The man then drove off the Thunderbird exit ramp and crashed.

The exit ramp has since been closed with no estimated reopening time, police said. Drivers traveling northbound on I-17 are advised to either exit on Cactus Road prior to the Thunderbird exit, or on the Greenway Road exit after.

The department has yet to release the following information:

The identity of the victim

Information on possible suspect(s)

Events leading up to the shooting

Estimated reopening time of the exit ramp

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12 News for the latest information.

Latest Arizona news

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.