Phoenix police looking for driver of Chevy Tahoe involved in fatal hit-and-run crash

The Tahoe did not stop and was last seen southbound on 69th Avenue from Thomas Road, Phoenix PD said.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is looking for the driver of a brown or tan Chevy Tahoe involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash last week near 71st Avenue and Thomas Road.

The Tahoe hit a sedan and a pickup truck on July 30 at about 10 a.m., Phoenix PD said.

The driver of the pickup truck died of his injuries at the hospital.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department Violent Crimes Bureau at 602- 262-6141.

To remain anonymous, call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

