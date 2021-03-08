14-year-old hit by car near Betty Fairfax High School in Phoenix

The teen was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, authorities said.

PHOENIX — A 14-year-old boy was struck by a car near Betty Fairfax High School near 59th Avenue and Baseline Road Tuesday morning, officials said.

Phoenix Police said around 8:10 a.m. the boy was walking across the street, but not in the crosswalk, when he was hit by a vehicle driving north on S. 59th Ave.

The driver stayed on the scene and the teen was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The identity of the boy was not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.

