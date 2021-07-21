Phoenix officer shoots, kills man during domestic violence fight call, police say

The incident is the 13th shooting involving a Phoenix Police Department officer since the beginning of the year.

PHOENIX — A man was shot and killed by a police officer Tuesday evening during a reported domestic violence incident, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The incident is the 13th shooting involving an officer from the department since the beginning of the year, police said.

Officers responded to an apartment complex near the intersection of 30th and Roosevelt streets after a woman called and said her husband hit her and was armed with a knife, the department said.

Police found the woman outside when they arrived at the apartment complex, officers said. She reportedly told the officers that her five young children were still in the house and her husband was holding a knife.

One of the responding officers stayed with the woman to gather more information while the second officer walked toward the apartment, police said. The husband then walked out the front door with a knife in his hand towards the officer.

The officer told the man to show him his hands, but the man continued to walk towards the officer, the department said. The officer then shot the man.

Other officers arrived on the scene and attempted to provide first aid to the man, the department said. The man was then transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The woman sustained minor injuries from the man's assault, officers said. None of the children inside the apartment nor the officers outside were hurt.

Police have not yet released the identity of the man nor whether next of kin notifications have been made.

