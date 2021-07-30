Man arrested after allegedly shooting at MCSO deputy, fleeing scene in Youngtown

Authorities caught up to James Crespo, 46, in Mesa. He was arrested and faces charges including aggravated assault on a peace officer, burglary and theft.

YOUNGTOWN, Ariz. — A man was arrested after allegedly shooting at a Maricopa County Sheriff's deputy unprovoked during a domestic violence call, the sheriff's office said.

MCSO responded to the domestic violence call at an apartment near Tennessee and 113th avenues in Youngtown, located northwest of Phoenix, on Saturday, July 10 around 1:30 p.m.

A deputy was "giving commands" to a person involved in the situation when another suspect, later identified as 46-year-old James Crespo III, came out of the apartment from behind the deputy and fired multiple gunshots towards the deputy, the sheriff's office said.

The deputy, uninjured, fired back and Crespo ran from the scene.

Crespo allegedly burglarized a home while on the run in El Mirage and stole a vehicle from another home in the neighborhood.

Authorities caught up to Crespo that Monday in Mesa. He was arrested and faces charges including aggravated assault on a peace officer, burglary and theft.

This investigation is under review by the Maricopa County Attorneys Office.