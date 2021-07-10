Armed man flees after altercation with Maricopa Co. deputies in Youngtown

Deputies responded to the area of Tennessee and 113th avenues around 1:30 p.m. where shots were fired, officials said.

YOUNGTOWN, Ariz. — A man who Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies are considering armed and dangerous fled after an altercation in Youngtown this afternoon.

Deputies responded to the area of Tennessee and 113th avenues around 1:30 p.m., officials said.

When they arrived, shots were fired before the suspect, 46-year-old James Crespo III, fled, officials said.

Officials did not provide information on the incident leading up to the shooting and Crespo is outstanding.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, they are asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

