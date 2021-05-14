Suspect hospitalized after shooting with MCSO deputies in Queen Creek

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, deputies received reports Thursday around 7:30 p.m. of a man in possession of an explosive device.

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — A suspect was injured after a shooting with deputies from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office in Queen Creek.

According to MCSO, deputies received reports Thursday around 7:30 p.m. of a man in possession of an explosive device. As the deputies attempted to stabilize the area and negotiate with the man, he attempted to flee and shots were fired, officials said.

The suspect was transported to the hospital after the incident, authorities said. No further details were initially released.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as more information becomes available.

