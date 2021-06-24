Deputy fatally shoots armed man near Surprise, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, the driver of a crashed vehicle fired shots at the deputy and the deputy returned fire.

SURPRISE, Ariz. — An investigation is underway after a Maricopa County deputy shot and killed a man who allegedly fired shots at the deputy Wednesday evening.

The sheriff's office said a uniformed deputy went to check out a vehicle that had crashed in the median on South US 60 at Loop 303 around 6:30 p.m.

As the deputy walked up to the vehicle the driver allegedly fired shots at the deputy. The deputy returned fire, shooting and killing the driver, the sheriff's office said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deputy was not hurt.

The shooting is under investigation.

This is a developing story.