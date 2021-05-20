Suspect shot after bomb threat, fleeing from police at Queen Creek Walmart

Jacob Packard, 36, has been in the hospital since the incident on May 13, MCSO said.

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — A bomb-threat suspect is in the hospital after being shot by Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies on May 13, the department said.

According to MCSO, deputies responded to a Walmart located on East Rittenhouse Road in Queen Creek around 7:30 p.m. for a bomb threat.

The Walmart began evacuating 150 people and store employees after concern mounted regarding explosive device remarks made by 36-year-old Jacob Packard, MCSO said.

A perimeter was set up around the building by deputies as the bomb squad arrived, MCSO said.

Two deputies, who stayed inside the store, negotiated with Packard and asked him to lie on the floor, according to MSCO. Packard complied initially before deputies said he suddenly attempted to flee.

One of the deputies fired four shots at Packard before three more deputies and a K9 officer entered the store, officials said.

Deputies handcuffed Packard and administered first aid until fire personnel transferred him to the hospital, MCSO said.

Packard was still being treated as of Thursday.

It was later determined Packard was not in possession of an explosive device, MCSO said.

The deputy who fired at Packard has been placed on administrative leave while the incident is investigated, MCSO said.

“This incident will require a comprehensive operational, internal and criminal review as I recognize the need for additional resources and greater accessibility to highly effective non-lethal weapons and training for the entire organization,” Sheriff Paul Penzone said in a news release.

Packard is facing aggravated assault charges, MCSO said.

Anyone who was at the Walmart at the time of the incident is asked to contact MCSO to provide any information they may have at 602-876-8477 and reference IR #21-013985.

