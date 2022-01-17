Man arrested after 22-year-old housemate found dead in Gilbert

Dwayne Toone faces one count of second-degree murder. He was booked into the Maricopa County jail.

GILBERT, Ariz. — A man was arrested Monday after a woman was found dead in his home on Jan. 5, according to the Gilbert Police Department.

Police said 22-year-old Raeanna Ferguson was 46-year-old Dwayne Toone's housemate She was found dead at Toone’s residence located near the intersection of E Guadalupe Road and N Higley Road in Gilbert.

Toone faces one count of second-degree murder. He was booked into the Maricopa County jail.

No other details were released.

