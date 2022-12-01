Suspect sought after man found dead in car in West Phoenix

The victim was found parked in the area of 71st Avenue and Indian School Road with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

PHOENIX — Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a parked car in West Phoenix Wednesday night.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the area of 71st Avenue and Indian School Road around 7:15 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the victim sitting inside of a parked vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators are trying to determine what led up to the shooting and find a possible suspect or suspects.

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

