Couple in their 70s found dead in Chandler home in apparent murder-suicide

According to police, 76-year-old Sheldon Butler called to say he had shot his wife, who was identified as 74-year-old Linda Butler.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Police in Chandler said a married couple has been found fatally shot in their home and it appears to be a murder-suicide. 

Police said the two bodies were discovered around 6:30 a.m. Sunday and the man and woman each had a single gunshot wound. 

According to police, 76-year-old Sheldon Butler called to say he had shot his wife, who was identified as 74-year-old Linda Butler.  

Officers arrived at the home and found the couple dead at the scene. Police say a motive isn’t immediately known. They say a gun has been recovered from the scene and a ballistic test is being done.

