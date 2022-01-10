Couple in their 70s found dead in Chandler home in apparent murder-suicide

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Police in Chandler said a married couple has been found fatally shot in their home and it appears to be a murder-suicide.
Police said the two bodies were discovered around 6:30 a.m. Sunday and the man and woman each had a single gunshot wound.
According to police, 76-year-old Sheldon Butler called to say he had shot his wife, who was identified as 74-year-old Linda Butler.
Officers arrived at the home and found the couple dead at the scene. Police say a motive isn’t immediately known. They say a gun has been recovered from the scene and a ballistic test is being done.
